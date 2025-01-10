“I am from Cádiz, but I have been living in Tarragona for more than 30 years. Blood draws a lot for the land where one is bornno matter how long he has been away,” said Juanjo in his presentation at First Dates this Thursday.

Carlos Sobera asked him how love had gone: “I have been divorced twice and I’ve only been there for about five years, but in this time I haven’t met anyone,” explained the Cádiz native.

Juanjo pointed out that he had come to the program to look for “a woman who is nice, affectionatefun and loves dancing. “It’s just that I fucked more when I was 16 than now.”

His date was Alicia, a Sevillian who recognized that “I want to get married a third time because at the other two weddings she was super cute. “A mature woman dressed as a bride also has to look very good.”

But as soon as she saw Juanjo, the diner admitted that “He is very ugly and short. Fat… well, we are all fat here.” Sobera asked them about their first impression and they both replied that it had been “perfect.”

But then, Alicia stated before moving to the dinner table that “I am very fakeWhat did you want me to tell you, that I was leaving? That’s what I should have done…”

As soon as he sat down at the table, he went to the bathroom to call a friend of his and vent: “He is a very ugly and very ugly guy.. What an ugly thing, how disgusted I am,” he told her.

“I see myself as a ten woman. a little chubbybut that doesn’t mean I have to have an ugly boyfriend, I have to be with a handsome man. “I’m not arrogant,” he added.

During the evening, love did not arise between the daters and in the final decision, Alicia admitted that “I wouldn’t like to have a second date because It’s not my prototype“.

“I’m looking for a guy like George Clooneytall, that he takes care of himself and that he has a high cultural level, something that I have not found in him, that I see more as Juanito Navarro,” he added.

Juanjo, visibly angry, replied: “You don’t look like Jennifer Lopez either…”. Alicia reproached him that “she is uglier than me because she has operations for a tube and I don’t have any, so don’t overdo it,” she concluded.

