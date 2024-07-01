The Federal Tax Service seized the accounts of ex-UFC champion Nurmagomedov for a debt of 309 million rubles

The Federal Tax Service (FTS) has seized the accounts of ex-champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Khabib Nurmagomedov. It is reported that the department has blocked the accounts of the athlete’s charitable foundation, as well as funds from his MMA league Eagle FC.

The reason for the arrest was Nurmagomedov’s debt of more than 300 million rubles.

Photo: Craig Kidwell/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Federal Tax Service has closed several companies associated with Nurmagomedov

After finishing his career as a mixed martial arts fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to try his hand at business. He opened several companies of different directions – from selling food products for athletes to promoting the Eagle FC fight league. Nurmagomedov also tried himself as the owner of a restaurant chain, a travel agency, and even invested in a startup in the UAE.

After the companies began to generate serious profits, Nurmagomedov suddenly left the founders and transferred all powers to manage the companies into the hands of close relatives and friends. The athlete financed and quickly transferred into the wrong hands such companies as Sildi, First Mobile, as well as the Fund for the Development of Education, Sports and Social Initiatives.

Photo: Alexander Kazakov / Kommersant

This behavior interested the Federal Tax Service, which became the reason for massive inspections of the business of the ex-UFC champion. During inspections, several of Nurmagomedov’s companies were closed. For example, his company “Hikmet Travel”, which was engaged in tourism, was caught with false information in the documentation. The Federal Tax Service also established that the total amount of the athlete’s debt is more than 309 million rubles.

The athlete’s family and team denied information about a multi-million dollar debt

The uncle of the former UFC champion Magomed Nurmagomedov denied information that his nephew owes the tax authorities about 309 million rubles. He emphasized that the information published by the media does not correspond to reality.

Actually there is no such thing. It’s fake Magomed NurmagomedovUncle of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib’s team also emphasized that the information released is not accurate.

“The information about tax debt is inaccurate. Khabib continues to work on business projects and develop them,” said an unnamed member of the athlete’s team.