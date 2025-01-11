The far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has chosen this Saturday during its congress held in Riesa, in Saxony, Alice Weidel as a candidate for the legislative elections scheduled for February 23. Weidel has defended in his speech the need to expel immigrants and end gender studies.

Weidel has been unanimously elected candidate for chancellor and parliamentary group spokesperson in an election by acclamation, without vote, which confirms her as the first woman candidate to govern in the history of the party.

After the election, Weidel has outlined what would be the first hundred days of an AfD government that would include the closure of borders and “large-scale repatriations” and has even mentioned the controversial term “re-emigration”which has been included in the electoral program.

He has also promised that his government “will demolish all windmills” and will turn to nuclear energy “evidently by putting operational nuclear plants back on the grid” and extending the life of coal-fired thermal plants.

“We are going to close all gender studies and fire all those professors,” he stated before attacking universities that have become “training camps.” queer-progress”.

Weidel has assured that Germany will receive Russian natural gas again through the Nord Stream gas pipeline that crosses the Baltic and has thanked Elon Musk, who has expressly expressed his support for the AfD.

Riot delay

The congress started more than two hours late due to barricades and concentrations of anti-AfD activists that delayed the party’s 600 delegates. More than 12,000 people of unions, parties, churches, migrants and anti-fascist groups have participated in the protests, according to the Police.

Several people have been injured in clashes between protesters and police. Among them there would be at least six agentsaccording to a spokesperson for the Dresden Police.

Saxony is one of the AfD strongholds: In the last elections it obtained 24.6% of the votes there, leaving the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the traditional party of German conservatives, far behind with 17.2%.