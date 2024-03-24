In the midst of a national team break, the transfer market continues to be a great attraction for any football fan. Although it is currently closed, rumors often appear about possible signings that could be carried out once it opens, in this case in the summer, and although many of these operations may not end in anything, in the world of football it is never You know, and we will have to be attentive to what happens in these months.
Next, we leave you with the latest news and rumors in the world of football related to the transfer market:
From the Saudi Pro League they dream of having Lewandowski in their competition. After an unsuccessful attempt last year, they would have returned to the fray offering the Polish forward 100 million per year. However, as reported Sports worldthe player only thinks about the Blaugrana team and has a contract until 2025, so it does not seem that, for now, he is going to pack his bags.
The Colombian had a great game against the Spanish National Team in the last friendly, coming off the bench. After his time at Real Madrid, the player has not finished fitting in with any team, trying experiences in various places around the world. Now he would be looking forward to returning to LaLiga, according to statements from the offensive midfielder, who affirms that it is a competition that he likes and to which he would like to return.
In statements by the President of the Barça club, Joan Laporta commented that they received an offer of 200 million euros from PSG for the Blaugrana pearl who was only 17 years old, but that it was immediately rejected as he was considered a key pillar of the future of FC Barcelona. Despite the club's financial problems, there are some players who are untouchable for the culé top leader.
The level of the international center back with Spain does not go unnoticed by many teams in European football. Thus, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Aston Villa and Atlético de Madrid would be in the race to acquire the services of the French-born central defender for next season, so we will see if this ends up being a four-way battle for the signing of the defender.
The Guinean forward has 22 goals this year with Stuttgart, spectacular figures that have sparked the interest of some of Europe's biggest clubs, especially due to his affordable price. Bayern Munich and Milan would be closely monitoring the attacker, as a low-cost option to reinforce the offensive zone.
After leaving for Liverpool in 2014 for 18 million euros, Sevilla would welcome the return of the Spanish full-back to Nervión, given that his contract with Villarreal ends this summer, so it would be a good market option given the problems economics of the Seville club
According to reports BILDChelsea and Tottenham would be following in the footsteps of Bayer Leverkusen's German defender, one of the most outstanding in the Bundesliga this campaign, which would be a great reinforcement for both teams in the defensive zone.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Lewandowski #James #Rodríguez #Lamine #Yamal
Leave a Reply