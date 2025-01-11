Black day for Spanish climbing: Two people have died in just 24 hours while climbing: a 21-year-old Irish girl, who was in the El Chorro area, in the Malaga town of Álora, and a man, after a fall while climbing in Odèn, in the Solsonès (Lleida).

This Friday, a 21-year-old Irish woman lost her life after suffering a fall from a height of 150 meters this Fridayaround 7:10 p.m., when it was getting dark and for reasons that are unknown, although in principle everything indicates that it occurred by chance, as reported this Saturday by sources from the Civil Guard and Emergencies 112 Andalusia through a release.

Late this Saturday, the Generalitat Firefighters reported the second death: a man who has suffered a fall of between 15 and 20 meters around 2:30 p.m., while climbing the Canalda wall, on the Fills del Vent road, where the victim was left hanging from the ropes about 150 meters from the ground. His companion has been rescued by emergency services.

Bombers has activated two rescue helicopters, with the joint team of the Special Actions Group (GRAE) and the Medical Emergency System (SEM), which has assigned a ground crew and the medical helicopter, while the Mountain Intervention Unit ( UIM) has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident.