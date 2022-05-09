For years the family was terrified of Alberto, but Alice Scagni continued to help him because she loved him

Among the many testimonies on the murder of Alice Scagnithere is also that of her husband Gianluca Calzona, who that same evening witnessed the tragedy and raised the alarm for the rescue.

His words, reported in the files of the police, tell of the decline of the psychological picture of his brother Alberto and how the family was terrified of him in the last period.

Gianluca said that he himself had stopped answering the phone, after his brother-in-law, taken by his paranoia of being spied on, accused him of having put bedbugs in his room.

Alice Scagni loved her brother

Alberto, in the words of the man, made use of alcohol and drugs and constantly asked his parents and grandmother for money. Alice loved him and despite her husband’s request to move to another family home, she continued to help him because she was convinced that he would never harm her.

Alberto’s situation would have worsened from 2013, after his girlfriend left him and lost her job. He was no longer able to find another job and lived behind his parents. The money was never enough for him and he had come to threaten everyone heavily, demanding more and more money. According to the brother-in-law, his latest paranoia concerned the fear of being excluded from inheritance.

Alberto’s threats to his grandmother

Before Alice, he had been infuriated with his elderly grandmother. Gianluca said:

Alberto had gone to his grandmother, who lives in the same building, in Sampierdarena. After he entered her house, he started threatening her not to leave if she didn’t give him 50,000 euros. The grandmother had managed to push him away by screaming and attracting the attention of a neighbor, whom she had called Alberto’s father. A week ago, on the other hand, he had blocked his grandmother’s lock again and, a few days later, he had broken the panel on her front door with his fist, so much so that they had already ordered an armored door and it would arrive in a month. Someone had then set fire to the house of the elderly most likely Alberto.

Last summer he had also been withdrawn the license for driving in a state of intoxication.

The murder of May 1st

That tragic May 1, Alberto had threatened the parents, who had called 112. However, no one intervened. On the evening of that same day, he went to his sister Alice Scagni’s house. According to her husband’s account, the woman came down with her dog when she suddenly heard her scream. Gianluca looked out the window and saw it tragic scene. He alarmed the rescue and went down with a kitchen knifefor fear of what Alberto might have done: