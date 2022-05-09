Here is where and when you can witness the passage of the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia

Davide Mazzocco

After starting on Hungarian roads, the Tour of Italy returns to Italy on Tuesday 10 May with a watershed stage that could already tell us that he will not be able to race for the pink jersey: the Avola-Etna (Nicolosi Refuge). After three stages on the plains and a day of rest, starting over with a fraction of 172 km and 3500 meters of altitude difference could cost dearly to the suitors who arrived at the start not in 100% form.

Avola-Etna stage, transit times – If you look at the layout of the Giro d’Italia 2022 you can see that Avola will be the southernmost point touched by the Corsa Rosa this year. The signature sheet will occur in Piazza Esedra to Avola. The platoon will move from the Start Village at 12.25, to reach the official start ten minutes later. See also Genoa-Juventus 2-1, Zangrillo: "Thanks to this extraordinary audience"

After six kilometers (at 12.45) there will be the passage in the splendid Knownwhile fans of Palazzolo Acreide they will see the tadpoles pass between 13.29 and 13.35. In the early afternoon the runners will cross the border line between the provinces of Syracuse and Catania several times, passing through a Vizzini (14.08-14.18), Forget it (14.43-14.56) and Paternal (15.54-16.04) where the first flying finish line of the day will be set.

THE FINAL ASCENT – TO Pallet Town, a locality located at the foot of the Mount Etna climb, will be the scene of the second flying finish line of the day between 3.59 and 4.10 pm. At this point there will be 23.4 km to go to the finish line in which we will pass from an altitude of 534 meters to 1892 meters above sea level.

Who wants to see the passage of the group a Castelluccio Paratore will have to wait for the time window between 16.19 and 16.44, while the group’s appointment with the Astronomical Observatory located 3.8 km from the finish will be between 16.47 and 17.17. Depending on what the hourly average of the group will be, the arrival at Nicolosi Refuge it is expected between 16.56 (39 km / h) and 17.27 (35 km / h). See also Uriel Antuna responds to the fans of Chivas and America

The show is guaranteed, not only on the road: the lunar landscape of Etna is an unforgettable experience for all those who love to confront the power of nature.