As every year, Lima Alliance organizes a spectacular presentation to see his beloved fans again. Although it is usual for said event to be called Blue and White Night for its start time, by 2023 they decided to change this and we will have a Blue and White Afternoon. The ceremony will give way to the alliance team that we will see play this season. In addition, it will feature a wide variety of live performances, in which we will enjoy popular musicians and personalities.

The musicians who will perform at the Blue and White Afternoon

The event of Lima Alliance will have presentations Mauricio Mesones (ex-vocalist of Bareto), Josimar, DJ Towa Y DJ Danger. This was announced by the artists and the club on their social networks. It will also have the animation of Mathias Brivio Y Jesus Alzamora. “The party is back! Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon”, mentioned the blue and white team through their social networks, in addition to describing the Blue and White Afternoon as “exclusive for two-time champions”.

The story of Alianza Lima with which he announced the musicians of his Blue and White Afternoon. Photo: Mauricio Mesones/Instagram

The schedule of the Blue and White Afternoon

the ceremony of Lima Alliance will start at 11:00 a.m. Alejandro Villanueva Stadium de La Victoria will be the venue for the presentations and the friendly match. The match against the club Junior from Barranquilla, Colombia, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.