The Irrigation Community of Campo de Cartagena considers that, if the Transfer cut is carried out in the terms proposed by the Ministry, “it will only be able to dispose of less than 30% of the water that corresponds to it” from the Tagus, as reported to his associates. It is the community of irrigators that has the most flows assigned to the Transfer, specifically, 122 nominal cubic hectometres per year, out of a total of 400 at destination within the perimeter of the Transfer. The province of Alicante has an endowment of 125 hectometres, although distributed among several irrigation communities.

The directors of Campo de Cartagena maintain that they will only be able to receive 30 hectometres from the Tagus if the entire announced cut is carried out, which can reach 105 hectometres. “All this will cause great environmental, social and economic damage in the Spanish Levant and, especially, in the Campo de Cartagena, as shown by different scientific studies,” the statement addressed to its community members indicates. “It will end our agriculture and the employment of thousands of families. Specifically, a loss of 27,314 hectares of irrigated land is estimated, more than 15,000 layoffs and losses of equity value of 5,692 million euros », he adds.

«We are, without a doubt, at the most critical moment for the future of the Transfer. Unfortunately, for this nonsense there is no alternative today. The desalinated water that they want to impose on us can present agronomic problems if it is used only; its energy dependence is four times greater than that of the Transfer and presents totally unbearable prices, “says the Irrigation Community.