Alguazas has launched an initiative to encourage young entrepreneurs through the ‘Business Projects’ contest. Through the local Entrepreneur’s Office, the self-employed, merchants and businessmen will be able to present their candidacies until September 10 in two different types of prizes that will have different economic amounts, according to the mayor of Commerce, José Gabriel García Bernabé.

On the one hand, there will be two prizes of 600 and 300 euros, respectively, for entrepreneurs who have opened their businesses after January 1, 2021. Technical and economic viability, innovative character, impact with the environment and value will be assessed. business social. “It should be noted that since the Entrepreneur’s Office was created, some thirty businesses have been opened in Alguazas, which gives many entrepreneurs the option to apply for this award,” said Bernabé.

And there will also be a prize for consolidated companies in the municipality. Those that have made changes in any of their facilities, technologies, production processes, materials or products in the last year may apply. The winner will get 600 euros. The contest will have a first-level jury with representation from the main business entities such as Info, the General Directorate of Commerce and Business Innovation, Asaja, Aje, Ucomur, Amusal, the Fundación Universidad Empresa, the Rural Development Observatory, Local and Employment, the Association of ADLS of the Region of Murcia and the Association of Shops and Companies of Alguazas.

“We encourage local entrepreneurs and SMEs to participate in this first contest, which can provide significant financial aid for the winners, as well as the recognition and value it will bring to them,” said the mayor of Commerce.