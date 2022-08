“The G-spot is one of the important erogenous points for women, but it’s not the only one. It doesn’t have so much to do with the clitoris, that’s one of the myths of the female orgasm. There are many more orgasms,” explains Camila Barrera, sexual psychotherapist. Only 8 out of 10 people with a vulva have experienced an orgasm in their lives, despite its health benefits.

#Health #Female #Orgasm #Day #benefits #sexual #pleasure #womens #health