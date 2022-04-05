Alfredo Morelos underwent surgery and will not play again this year with Rangers

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alfred Morelos
The striker was injured with the Colombian National Team.
April 05, 2022, 11:46 AM
It hasn’t been a good year for Rangers’ Colombian striker, Alfredo Morelos, who underwent surgery and will be out of the club for the rest of the season.
After the first duel against Bolivia, Morelos left the concentration with a muscular problem and now it has been known that he will no longer be under the orders of Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, the DT, for the rest of the year.
Bad news
Morelos did not have a good campaign, he only played eight games this year and scored 4 goals, figures that are not consistent with what the ‘Buffalo’ had been doing in the Scottish team.
Last weekend, Morelos was warned that his injury was delicate, much more than expected, which is why he underwent surgery on his thigh.
This Tuesday, Rangers made it official that the Colombian player will no longer be in this season, because then comes a long recovery.
“Following an injury sustained while on international duty with Colombia, Alfredo Morelos underwent surgery on his thigh. Our medical team is satisfied with the result of the operation and his rehabilitation program is underway.”
And he added that Morelos will return to training with the first team squad during the preseason (2022/2023).
sports
April 05, 2022, 11:46 AM
