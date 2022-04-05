The investiture of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco as president of the Junta de Castilla y León in a coalition government of the PP with the extreme right of Vox, the first in which Santiago Abascal’s party will have government responsibilities in an autonomy, will be held on next Monday April 11th. The president of the Cortes de Castilla y León, Carlos Pollán, has called this Tuesday the meeting of the Table of the Castilian and Leonese Parliament for next Thursday, April 7, and according to the regulations of the community, at least 48 hours must pass to hold the plenary session in which he will debate and vote on the investiture, scheduled for this Monday after more than 100 days of acting Executive.

The procedure indicates that Pollán must propose a candidate before the Table of the Cortes, something that is expected to be done this Thursday at the parliamentary headquarters, and from there that the six members of the Table, the president of the same included, process that proposal and summon the plenary session to ratify that candidacy. Article 74 of the Cortes regulations indicates that the minimum term is 48 working hours after that moment.

Parliamentary sources assure that this session will be on Monday, just when this term expires, and will gather the 81 attorneys in the hemicycle of Valladolid so that Mañueco is ratified as leader. The Junta de Castilla y León has been in office for more than 100 days, since the PP dissolved the Cortes on December 20, dismissed its former colleagues from the Government (Citizens) and called the polls. That February 13, the PP won the elections with 31 seats but found that it would need Vox’s 13 to remain in power, since the PSOE offered its votes to apply a cordon sanitaire to the ultras only if the PP broke ties with Vox throughout Spain, an option that those of Mañueco rejected. Long negotiations led to a signed agreement on the verge of closing the deadline to define the Table of the Courts and the composition of the Chamber, on March 10, but since then the date on which it would begin to shoot remained unknown until Tuesday. the new Executive. The discrepancies between both allies have marked the inaction of the Board these weeks in the community, with the opposition parties very critical of the lack of agreement to constitute the new Government.

The agreement between both formations entails that Vox occupies the vice presidency, which will be held by its autonomous leader, Juan García-Gallardo, as well as the direction of the Table of the Courts, in the hands of Pollán, and three other ministries: Agriculture and Livestock, that of Culture and that of Development and Employment. These posts and their managers met last week after many days of talks between those of Santiago Abascal, who has led the negotiations, and the PP of Castilla y León. This delay has allowed one of the great objectives of Vox, which aspired to this investiture session being held with Alberto Núñez-Feijóo at the head of the PP, so that he could not hide behind the fact that the first PP-Vox pact in Spain it had been forged without him at the controls.

Feijóo has responded evasively to his possible attendance at the investiture, now confirmed for Monday, and has referred to his agenda. Meanwhile, Abascal boasts of this alliance and his presence in the Cortes is expected. The call for the investiture comes two weeks after the PP confirmed to the media that the plenary session would take place either on Friday the 25th or on Monday the 28th of March, deadlines that have been postponed until it is confirmed that it would be on Monday the 11th. The confirmation of the start of the XI legislature of Castilla y León implies that the PP has another mandate before it and prolongs the 35 years it has been in power in the community, which it agreed to in 1987 then as Alianza Popular and with the later Prime Minister José María Aznar as president.

Joint statement from the PP and Vox

The PP and Vox have issued a joint statement this afternoon to detail part of their common points, which establishes “the coordination instruments of the regional government”, which are the commissions that address the government program, and the control of the campaigns of institutional advertising, which will be managed from the vice-presidency of García-Gallardo. This will also participate in the governing body that corresponds to it within the Commission of General Secretaries, a key entity for the coordination of the areas of the Board. The document states that in the absence of Mañueco, it will be the representative of Vox who will replace him, in addition to presiding over middle positions in the governmental structure of the community or being in charge of relating to the Consultative Council or the Common Prosecutor, as well as with foundations or associations. professionals.

Both forces have announced that the controversial law on domestic violence that Vox has claimed and that makes up point 10 of the legislative agreement will be processed before August to elevate this regulation on domestic violence to the rank of law, which according to Mañueco will not replace that of current gender violence in Castilla y León. Also, before June 30, a regulation “on matters of harmony” will be processed, an issue that in the territory is administered through a decree of Historical Memory that the president promised that “it will not be touched.”