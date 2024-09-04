Alfredo Altavillaformer top manager of FCA and right-hand man of Sergio Marchionnewas appointed Special Advisor for Europe from BYD. Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, said that Altavilla’s entry is essential to strengthen the presence of the Chinese company in the European marketthanks to his vast experience and strategic vision in the automotive sector.

The Chinese brand BYD chooses a highly experienced manager like Alfredo Altavilla in the role special consultant to continue his advanced in the European market.

Alfredo Altavilla has been BYD’s special consultant for the European market since September 2024

BYD Auto, founded in 2003 as a division of BYD Co., initially produced gasoline-powered cars, but quickly shifted to electric cars. electrified carsleveraging the experience of founder Wang Chuanfu in the battery industry.

In 2008, BYD launched the world’s first plug-in hybrid car, the F3 Hybrid. In 2022, the company abandoned internal combustion engines to focus exclusively on hybrid and electric cars.

BYD Seal Video Test Drive, the Anti-Tesla Model 3

In 2023, BYD became the world’s largest electric car manufacturereven surpassing Tesla. In Italy, it has been present since 2023 with a range of SUVs and electric sedans: Act 3, Seal, Seal U, Seal U DM-i (Plu-In Hybrid SUV) Dolphin, Han and Tang.

Who is Alfredo Altavilla?

Alfredo Altavillaborn in Taranto in 1963, graduated in Economics at the Catholic University of Milan and built a prestigious career in Fiat, where he was hired in 1990. In the following years, he held several important management positions, including head ofFiat Auto Beijing Office in 1995 and activities in Asia in 1999. A key moment in his career was in 2002when he coordinated the activities related to theagreement between Fiat and General Motors.

In 2009 he was appointed Executive Vice President of Fiat Groupand from 2012 to 2018 he served as COO of FCA for the EMEA region (Europe, Africa and Middle East). During his tenure, Altavilla played a crucial role in the merger between Fiat and Chryslerleading strategic operations such as the alliance between Fiat and GMthe spin-off and the IPO of Fiat Industrial. In addition, he played the role of Chairman and CEO of Iveco, FPT and Tofas.

Alfredo Altavilla

After leaving the FCA group in 2018, Altavilla was appointed Executive Chairman of ITA – Italy Air Transport in June 2021, a position from which he resigned in November 2022. He is currently also Senior Advisor of CVC Capital Partners in Europe and a board member of several companies, including Enerpac Tool Group, MSX, Ambienta SGR And Proma Group. He is also a member of the investment committee of Vasukya Tech VC fund sponsored by Rothschild & Co..

