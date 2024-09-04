Now that we are at the end of the summer, one of the most anticipated events by consumers is getting closer and closer: the Black Fridaythe “Black Friday” that has become popular in recent years, which inaugurates a weekend of discounts to buy various types of products, from clothing to hi-tech, at advantageous prices. This day, which this year will fall on November 29, was originally born in America, but what is it exactly, and how has it changed over time?

The Origin of Black Friday: A Unique Opportunity to Buy Quality Products at Discounted Prices

It is not possible to date with certainty the first time Black Friday was celebrated, because there is no single version of its birth: it is said that the term Black Friday was coined in Philadelphia in 1961, when, on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the streets for shopping were very busy. The concept, therefore, would have been used to remember that particular day in which thousands of Americans, attracted by the advantageous discounts offered by the shops, dedicated the entire day to shopping. And from America, over time, Black Friday has also arrived in Italy and in many other countries in the world: not only in physical stores, but also in digital ones, today shopping lovers can participate in Black Friday to enjoy sensational discounts, also in view of the Christmas holidays.

Products for every budget: the sensational offers of Black Friday

Originally born in the United States, Black Friday has been present in Italy for many years, and millions of Italians, every year, wait for it to enjoy sensational offers and promotions: thanks to the Black Friday discounts, in fact, you can buy products that are normally prohibitive for many at truly advantageous prices.

This type of discount concerns a very large number of sectors, from clothing to technology, and the attention of many consumers is focused on this last sector in particular: from household appliances to video game consoles, from televisions to notebooks, through screens useful for online gaming or smart working, the high tech sector is a sector where the hunt for the best deal is always active due to the often particularly high prices and this makes it an ideal “hunting” ground during Black Friday.

Let’s not forget that traditionally in America and now everywhere in the world, this day marks the beginning of Christmas shopping, and there couldn’t be a better occasion to buy gifts for loved ones and friends while saving money at the same time.

It is important to point out that, even though we talk about Black Friday, that is, Friday, in recent years we have actually been talking more and more about “Black Friday week”, with promotions that sometimes start on the previous Monday and extend throughout the following weekend: this gives consumers a wider window for their purchases, although to grab the best deals, it is essential to arrive as early as possible. Many stores, moreover, apply promotions only to a limited number of pieces; therefore, speed becomes essential in these cases.

How to prepare for Black Friday: some tips to catch the best deals before everyone else

As anticipated, Black Friday brings important promotions, often limited not only in time, but also in terms of the number of pieces to which these offers apply. For this reason, it is essential to arrive prepared at the stroke of X hour, that is, the moment in which the discounts become active.

How to do it? It is actually very simple, there are some tricks that allow the consumer to seize the opportunities on the fly.

First of all, for those who decide to go to a physical store, it is important to arrive as early as possible on the first day of promotions (a phenomenon that is at the origin of the kilometer-long queues that we are used to seeing in American films, which are actually very close to what real life is). It is also good to go to the store with clear ideas about the product you want to buy: if you are looking for a screen, for example, you will find yourself faced with many different promotions for different models, it is therefore essential, in order not to waste time and risk a product running out, to already have a list of models, in order of preference, that you are aiming for, so as to go for sure once in the store.

However, many users today decide to take advantage of Black Friday from the comfort of their own home, buying online on e-commerce sites: in this case, it is even easier to arrive prepared. Many of these sites, in fact, allow you to create lists of favorites, so you can have a small list of only the products that interest you and be ready to put them in the cart when the promotion starts. Some e-commerce sites also allow you to put the products in the cart the day before (but be careful: this is not always possible, some sites, when the promotions start, automatically empty the carts to make all the stock available to everyone).

Another trick is to sign up for the newsletters of various e-commerce sites: often, for registered users, there are exclusive discounts or even early access to discounts compared to the rest of the users.