The team names in F1 are taking on increasingly strange forms. The days of names like Tyrrell, Jordan and Stewart are over. Instead we get titles like Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team and Moneygram Haas F1 Team. The new name of Red Bull's sister team takes the cake: Visa Cash App RB. Today this team shows the F1 car of 2024.

The team opted for an evening session in Las Vegas for the presentation. That is why the car is shown at 7:30 am Dutch time. We were very curious about the new car in advance. Would Visa Cash App RB come with a completely new color scheme or will they go on the same tour as Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri? Or will the F1 team follow the trend of as much exposed carbon fiber as possible?

What stands out about the Visa Cash App RB-01?

The team's final car from 2019 looks exactly like Visa Cash App's F1 car for 2024. The RB-01 consists largely of a blue shade with a silver bull on the hood. Only the red accents of the Toro Rosso are missing. Despite the horrible team name with appropriate sponsorship, the RB-01 looks very tasteful.

Drivers Visa Cash App RB in 2024

Red Bull had a difficult time choosing the drivers. Liam Lawson impressed during his 2023 substitute appearance, but Tsunoda and Ricciardo did not perform so poorly that the two should leave immediately. The choice fell on the duo of Tsunoda and Ricciardo and therefore nothing changes in the line-up of the old AlphaTauri.

Where did AlphaTauri finish in 2023?

While Nyck de Vries was still getting used to the idea of ​​being an F1 driver, Yuki Tsunoda picked up a few points here and there. Almost every race the Dutch driver finished behind his teammate. After De Vries was fired, updates were made to the car and things improved a bit with AlphaTauri. Ricciardo scored a seventh place in Mexico and Tsunoda finished eighth twice more.

Due to the early dismissal, Nyck de Vries finished 22nd and very last among the drivers. Lawson finished ninth in Singapore to become twentieth. Ricciardo did a little better again and ended up in seventeenth place, three places behind Yuki Tsunoda. With a total of 25 points, AlphaTauri finished eighth among the constructors. Will Visa Cash App RB do better in 2024 with this F1 car?