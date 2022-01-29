Mexico. The Jalisco actor Alfredo Adame has already officially denounced the couple with whom he had an argument days ago on the public highway of CDMX, and makes it known that she has several crimes and will be judged for them.

In several news portals it is reported that Alfredo Adame went to the CDMX Attorney General’s Office (FGJ-CDMX) to denounce the couple for various crimes with whom he had a street fight.

Adame has pointed out that this couple is part of the so-called “car lifts” and assures that he has all the elements to incriminate the woman and the man who attacked him.

Adame feels satisfied because he legally proceeded against the two individuals that days ago they tried to steal it and he says that he has evidence of his crime, that is why they are already being investigated.

“See Reporters Without Censorship, see their publication and also my lawyer did the research, they are drug addicts, the guy sells drugs, they are petty thieves, they are thugs,” says Adame about the couple in question.

In addition, the famous emphasizes that the man and woman who attacked him in the street they got a criminal record and everything indicates that they are part of the Los Rodolfos gang in CDMX.

Adame states that the crimes that can be configured are five. The first is attempted homicide, because the van was thrown on top of him; the second crime is injuries, insults and threats.

“The third crime is robbery with violence; the fourth, beating an old man, I am 63 years old and I am an older adult; and the fifth that they are using a minor to commit these crimes,” he explained.

But the worst of all is the worst crime they committed and this is that the subjects they involved a girl for their alleged illicit acts, Alfredo Adame also maintains.