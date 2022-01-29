The Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, presented this Friday (28) the Action Plan to Defend the Rights of Indigenous Children and Young People. She met with indigenous leaders and municipal managers in the cities of Barra do Garças (MT) and Dourados (MS).

“We detected some needs, for example, the fight against drugs, alcohol, sexual abuse and lack of access to education”, he explained about the initiative.

According to the folder, the plan involves integrated actions between various agencies of the federal government. Initially, the plan will be carried out in indigenous communities in the states of Mato Grosso (Xavante), Mato Grosso do Sul (Dourados-Guarani Kaiowá) and Roraima (Yanomami).

The initiative comprises 38 actions and four axes. They are: training and diagnostics; practical actions (to reduce violence); regulatory review and bills; and social mobilization and participation.

The plan is the result of a work group created by the federal government last year to address rights and guarantees for indigenous children and youth. The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights informed that part of the actions are already underway, such as the contracting of 10 diagnoses and studies, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Foundation for Scientific and (Finatec), held in December last year. The investment will be R$ 1.6 million.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

