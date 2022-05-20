Alfonso Signorini receives a letter in the editorial office against Franco Bortuzzo. The editor of the newspaper replies like this

The host of the last edition of the GF VIP as well director of the weekly Who, Alfonso Signorini, twice a week he carves out spaces in his newspaper. One of these spaces expresses personal opinions on various events.

The other is one moment called: ‘Letter to the Director’, in which he replies to some requests that come delivered to the editorial office. This time the topic dealt with was that of Franco Bortuzzo, father of the former gieffino.

In particular, the reader criticizes the father’s attitude to the story just ended between his son Manuel and the his ex Lulu. A presencethe one of Francoconsidered a bit too bulky.

Alfonso Signorini receives a letter. Here’s what’s written

These are the words that arrived at the editorial office: “Director, Manuel is just a boy who has suddenly come to the fore, following a terrible accident that has taken away the use of his legs”. It’s still: “Among boys, then, we take and leave each other: sometimes with little grace (see Lulu). In my opinion, Manuel’s dig at Venier, a TV lady, guilty of having canceled the boy’s guest with her omnipresent father from her broadcast “.

“Father who, moving to Rome with Manuel, left a job as a car salesman and his family in Veneto (his other three children and his shy and realistic wife, who continues to work in a bakery)”.

“Manuel and his father, on the other hand, are famous, in demand and, as such, they issue interviews, reviews and press releases. I hope that everything always goes for the best with the Bortuzzo. I also want to hope that, never if the limelight should go out, they find a right place, a sense of proportion and a peaceful life in the family “ concludes.

The editor of the weekly replies with few and concise words: “You have to know how to manage fame. Manuel and his father do not lack common sense. A hug!”.