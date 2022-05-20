The lawyer Camille Vasquez has become a trend in social networks in recent days after the interrogation she made to Amber Heard during the defamation trial she is carrying against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in Virginia, United States.

And it is that the legal defense that the lawyer has been carrying out during the process has stolen the gaze of the thousands of spectators who follow the case. Besides, the complicity and the approaches that Vasquez has with his client have made more than one speculate about the possibility that they are having an affair.

What reaction did Camille Vasquez have about an alleged affair with Johnny Depp?

The lawyer was approached by the press men at the end of the trial, who did not hesitate to ask her about the rumors that link her to the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Despite the questions, the lawyer only managed to smile and leave the place without answering anything about this matter.

Does Camille Vasquez have a partner?

According to the TMZ portal, the speculations between an alleged romance between Camille and Johnny would be wrong, because the legal expert would maintain a stable relationship for several months with a British man dedicated to real estate.

Who is Camille Vasquez?

Camille Vasquez is a lawyer born in Los Angeles United States, who will soon be 37 years old. The lawyer studied at the University of Southern California and graduated in 2006 with highest honors. Her specialty is labor accusations and defamation lawsuits, precisely like the one brought by Johnny Deep against Amber Heard.