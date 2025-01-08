A few days before the end of 2024, Alfonso Arús, presenter of Arusers was forced to abandon your program due to a bad intestinal flu which has kept him away from the screens until this week.

Despite this, during his absence, the program has not been orphaned, but was Hans, son of the presenter, who took charge of the morning show of La Sexta. Given this, this Wednesday, Alfonso Arús wanted to send a message of gratitude to his son.

“Wanna Thank you for the efforts of the entire team. Arusers who carried out the program brilliantly in the absence of ‘Búfalo’ for four days,” noted Alfonso Arús, who also highlighted the “magnificent” work done by his teammates while he was recovering at home.

“My thanks to the entire team and to the audience, who made us leaders every day,” added the presenter who, finally, had some special words for his son Hans: “He did a commendable job of presentation”.