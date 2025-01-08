This time Barça will not go to San Mamés to deal with the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in a single match. This time he will not have to travel next week in search of the quarterfinals. The draw held this afternoon in Madrid has resulted in the Barcelona fans receiving Betis in Montjuïc. A tie with its morbidity but without the bite of a classic or a match against Atlético. The hype did not lead to any derby or super duel. Of course, neither the Blaugranas nor the Madridistas were fortunate enough to be paired with lower-class teams. Madrid will also have the field factor on its side, in this case to face Celta at the Bernabéu. Meanwhile, Atlético, in a state of grace, will travel to the Elche field.

The revelation of the competition, the Pontevedra of Second RFEF, will seek to cause another surprise, now against Getafe. The Galicians have already left Villarreal and Mallorca in the gutter. Ourense, from Primera RFEF, will host Valencia. The defending champions, Athletic, will face Osasuna in San Mamés.

A match awaits Barça against Betis in which they will not be able to neglect themselves, especially after losing in Montjuïc before the Christmas break against Las Palmas, Leganés and Atlético de Madrid. The green and white team already made life difficult for Barcelona at the Villamarín a few weeks ago when they achieved the final 2-2 draw in the last moment of the match. The match will mark the return of Vitor Roque, on loan from Barça, to Montjuïc, where he played a handful of games as a Barça player last season. Bartra, Abde and Bellerín also have a Barcelona past.

These are the eight round of 16 matches: Pontevedra-Getafe, Ourense-Valencia, Almería-Leganés, Elche-At. Madrid, Real Madrid-Celta, Barcelona-Betis, R. Sociedad-Rayo and Athletic-Osasuna. The matches will be played on January 14, 15 and 16.