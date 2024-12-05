ROUTE OF SILENCE
A route along the A-1702, between moors and towns, through the regions of Maestrazgo and Andorra-Sierra de Arcos in the province of Teruel
Feel the silence, between the regions of Maestrazgo and Andorra – Sierra de Arcosis the gift of the 63 km of the A-1702 highway. On its route (the Rutal del Silencio) there are many surprises among the folds of its mountains, topped by moorlands…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#beautiful #roads #empty #Spain
Leave a Reply