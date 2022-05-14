Guadalajara Jalisco.- With very little security it is like a hundred people are doing a third search brigade for missing persons in Jaliscofor which they again send a message of help to the state governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, who from the first promised to support with the necessary police elements.

The large group is made up mostly of mothers and young seekers coming from different parts of the Mexican Republic and even now even from South America, however, the claim is that they are touring the territory of the state with almost no participation by police elements.

In Jalisco there are currently people from Guanajuato, State of Mexico (EDOMEX), Veracruz, Guerrero, Puebla, Sinaloa, Baja California, Michoacán, the state itself and Peru in hopes of finding their missing loved ones alive or dead in the state with the most people reported missing in all of Mexico.

Yadira Estrada, leader of the Seeking Mothers of Guadalajara Collectivetold DEBATE that it is urgent and of vital importance that the request for police surveillance that was issued to the authorities of the State Search Commission (CEB)this with the purpose that in the present day all the people carry out the work without being stalked by criminalsas it has touched them in the past.

“Almost a hundred people came, for three units (patrols) that they sent us… we need help, I can’t believe that every time a brigade is formed we have to ask Alfaro for help so that they can listen to us… if the trades are put in (with time) because we have not had security since yesterday, ”claimed the activist and mother, who is also looking for her missing son.

Likewise, he demanded that the authorities take them from the CEB to carry out searches in spaces that he says are not adequate, both due to the conditions of the land and lack of proper toolsexisting points that can be better explored by a large group of people.

As an example, he pointed out that yesterday the almost one hundred people were taken to the shore of the highway Guadalajara – Saltillowhere they could only check 100 square meters, since no one had equipment or was trained to go down to the “El Zapotillo” canyonpoint at which other corpses have already been extracted. The search, as expected, was unsuccessful..

Today, he mentioned Yadira Estrada that by the groups of Jalisco and invited states decided to go to Brotherhood, one of the points where some anonymous complainants have pointed out to them could be mortal remains; conditions without similar to those of yesterday, carry little security.

“Right now we are on the way but we have little security… Yesterday they were very committed that we would have everything by now, they even asked the National Guard and without further ado they told us half an hour ago (this morning) that they would go until tomorrow. Is this how they are going to be taking us day after day?”, questioned the activist.