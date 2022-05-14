Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said that the unanimous election of the Supreme Council of the Federation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the United Arab Emirates, is a unanimity of the Union of the State and the people of the Emirates on more confidence, strength and leadership that the UAE has achieved over 50 years. The past, and a consensus for the next 50 years full of goodness, giving and advancement, which reflects the best forms of loyalty to the original values ​​and lofty principles established by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which established the position of the UAE with countless achievements.

Hessa pointed to the consensus and unity of the nation on the unique leadership and the exceptional national role of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the founder of our centenary, the leader of our country’s development process, the fortress and shield of our union, the strength and resilience of our armed forces, the role model for the generations of the nation and the source of confidence in their future. Under the leadership of His Highness, the UAE will move, God willing, to higher ranks of glory, glory, excellence and leadership, and to vast horizons of success, dazzle and global appreciation.

Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid added that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is an extension of the values ​​of the union and the loyalty of the founders. For many years in the service of his homeland and bearing the responsibility of his sons, His Highness was and still is a man of fulfillment of authentic values, firm principles, and continuous achievements that have elevated the position of the United Arab Emirates at the regional and global levels, and have enhanced the nation’s reputation and the position of the people of the Emirates among nations.



