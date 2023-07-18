Alfa Romeo, first half of 2023 difficult

After a promising start to the season, theAlfa Romeo seems to have run aground. The team from Hinwil, capable of bringing home four points in the first race thanks to Valtteri Bottas, did not repeat the performance of Bahrain and in the rest of the championship it scored another five measly points, for a mid-season balance that certainly cannot be smile team.

Nobody in Alfa Romeo is happy, starting with the Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi. And the atmosphere in Audi is not serene either, if it is true that Markus Duesmanwho strongly wanted to enter F1, was replaced at the end of June in the role of managing director.

Bottas’ words

Bottas does not fear repercussions on the team, which Audi has taken over and which will have the four-wheel brand starting from 2026: “I think everything is going according to plan, everything should be fine“, commented the Finn, who however cannot help but express his disappointment with the 2023 car.“We are approaching the middle of the season and we have not been able to move up the table: we expected to do better than last year“.

Pujolar’s words

The head of the Alfa Romeo Xevi track engineers is much more confident pujolarwho believes that the overtaking of Williams and Haas could take place soon on the track and in the constructors’ championship: “I think the only difficulty is represented by Williams at the moment. There are only two points difference, but they had great results, at Silverstone they fought with Ferrari and even with Aston Martin. But we are convinced that between now and the summer break it is possible to pass them and the Haas“. Alfa Romeo is currently penultimate in the team standings, ahead of only AlphaTauri and two points behind Williams and Haas.