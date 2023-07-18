The continuity of Diego Valdés within the ranks of América, at least for the current semester, seems more than assured. It is true that the Chilean-born playmaker is not entirely comfortable within the club, since his intention was to leave for Europe, and even the offer he had on the table from Rayados de Monterrey was attractive to him because of the simple interest of realizing a change of scenery. In the end, the team from the country’s capital has been in charge of stopping his departure.
However, those from the Coapa nest understand that once this tournament ends, the chances of Diego leaving will increase. That is why they have put on the table a renewal offer until 2026, which at the moment does not interest the ’10’, who sees his option of leaving for the best football in the world close and even more so having current suitors.
Vitoria and Arouca from Portugal, as well as Rayo Vallecano from Spain are the teams that would be happy to add Diego, however, they know that with the price that América is demanding right now, the signing is more than impossible. Naturally, with less time on the contract, as of December the price of Valdés will drop and in the worst case scenario, as of July of the following year, the Chilean will be able to negotiate his future as a free agent, that is, his exit, although not in this market, is much more realistic than renewal.
