New appointment at the head of the press office that groups together the premium brands of Stellantis. Communication for Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia it will be curated by Simona Magnarelli who already had responsibility for the Lifestyle and Digital PR press office of Country Italy. Magnarelli takes over from Giorgio Contu who will take on a new role within the marketing department of Peugeot Italia. Her colleagues Eleonora Pagliasso and Francesca Caglioti will work alongside her.

Simona Magnarelli has a long career in the sector, starting with Toyota. Joined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2014, it will be up to you to lead the group’s three premium brands in this 2022 which will be particularly important, especially for Alfa Romeo. The first appointment for the Biscione will be the launch of Tonale: the new C-SUV will be unveiled first in preview and then will subsequently be launched on the market in June. Simona Magnarelli and her team will join the Communication team of Stellantis in Italy which sees Citroen with Elena Fumagalli), Fiat and Abarth with Marco Freschi), Jeep with Andrea Gualano), Opel with Stefano Virgilio) and finally Peugeot with Giulio Marc D’Alberton).