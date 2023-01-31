The period of late January opens the doors to the presentation appointments of the single-seaters that will participate in the 2023 world championship, but also to other curious projects always linked to the aesthetics of the car livery, not necessarily participating in the next championship. In this sense, one of the most interesting ever was made official by theAlfa Romeowhich has recently started a collaboration with BOOGIESan internationally renowned Swiss artist best known for his graffiti.

Specifically, the latter completed a painting job on the single-seater, unveiled to the public at an event held in Waldhaus Flims, in the Swiss Alps. A real example of Article Car which, however, is not limited to BOOGIE’s artistic talent alone, but which also incorporates an initiative aimed at bringing Alfa Romeo enthusiasts and supporters closer to the Hinwil team.

In fact, through one of the partners of the Swiss team, namely JigSpace, the fans themselves will have a 3D model of the single-seater available, through which they will be able to suggest or add aesthetic details in order to contribute to the creation of the livery. The car will also be on display at events such as those taking place in London from 7 to 9 February at the Stake stand at ICE 2023.

To this, other dates will be added in Zurich, as well as further exhibitions in some venues of the GPs on the calendar, which however have to be made official. The most active fans will also have the opportunity to meet BOOGIE in person, with the project lasting a year, at the end of which the car will be auctioned off, with the entire proceeds going to Save the Children.

Introducing Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake x BOOGIE: The ‘Art Car’ collab#GetCloser #F1 pic.twitter.com/rhBXjBfvO7 — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeoorlen) January 31, 2023

“The opportunity to paint a Formula 1 car doesn’t come every day – explained BOOGIE – it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and doing it for a team based in Switzerland has special meaning to me. With my design I tried to convey the spirit of this team: the letters that come together to form the art symbolize all the people, partners and organizations that contribute to creating this car. Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake is a team that goes beyond its name: it’s a group of people with a vision that is more than the sum of its parts.”. A project also commented by Alessandro Good studentsCEO and recently Team Representative of the Sauber Group: “We are proud to bring this project to life together with an incredible artist like BOOGIE – he added – he is like us, the embodiment of a talent that has come to call Switzerland home and has evolved a unique style and way of doing things. As BOOGIE, we are not afraid to challenge the way things are done and the Art Car project is the best example of this. Above all, we don’t want the Art Car to remain locked up in our headquarters: it’s a project for our community, for our fans, to get closer to the team – first through the JigSpace AR experience, then in person – and hear what pushes us. I’m excited to see this project grow and look forward to the next few months.”