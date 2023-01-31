Elton John has set a new record with his farewell tour. The British musician still has a few concerts to go, but the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has already raised $ 817.9 million (757 million euros), writes music magazine Billboard . Never before has a tour yielded so much according to the calculations of the American magazine.
#Elton #John #brings #record #revenue #farewell #tour
Media | Tidying guru Marie Kondo stopped decluttering, and it became news around the world
Tidying guru Marie Kondo said that she has given up on constantly cleaning her home.Japanese cleaning guru and author Marie...
Leave a Reply