Alex Hoyer and Danna Paola have become one of the favorite couples in the music industry. On this occasion, both singers will be in Peru and and will be presented this Saturday, August 13 at the festival Together in concert.

The singer, who was recently recognized as the “Princess of Latin Pop” and participated in the last edition of the Premios Juventud held in Puerto Rico, will meet her Peruvian fans again and has generated much expectation with her arrival.

The Republic spoke exclusively with Alex Hoyer, who will be in charge of opening the show. She discovers how her performance will be, the details of her latest single and what she said about the rumors of possible infidelity on the part of the actress.

Alex Hoyer will give a concert in Lima. Photo: @AlexHoyer / Instagram

– What are your expectations for your first time in Peru?

My expectations are to have a good time, to have a good time. I am very excited to get to know the country, to meet its people, it is the first time that I am going to Peru, that excites me a lot. It is the first time in Peru I am going to know the country and I am going to sing, I am very excited and anxious. I am preparing and rehearsing a lot.

– It is the first time that you will share the stage with Danna Paola. What mixed feelings do you have for this show?

In addition to all the beauty of knowing Peru, adding that I am going with the person I love and admire too much, is special. Obviously I’m excited to see her show, I really enjoy seeing her on stage. I know that we are going to really enjoy the trip, it is going to be a nice experience.

-How many days will you stay in Peru? Do you plan to visit a special place?

I love to eat and that is one of the things that excites me the most about knowing Peru, I know that its gastronomy is spectacular. I want and have the desire to stay, even if it’s a day or two after the festival to get to know the country. What I don’t want is to go, work and come back.

– Much was speculated about the beginning of the relationship. How did you and Danna Paola meet?

We met during the pandemic thanks to a friend we have in common and that’s where it all started. First it was a super nice friendship, then it evolved and we’re going for two years together.

– When they met in a pandemic, they also went through a complicated situation due to COVID-19. How was living with Danna Paola during that stage?

It was very nice and we were lucky to have each other as company in such difficult times. Here in Mexico City I don’t have a family, so it was something very nice.

Danna Paola and Alex Hoyer in Ibiza. Photo: @DannaPaola/ Instagram

-In the last weeks, Danna Paola She was involved in a controversy after the broadcast of a video in which she is seen dancing with another boy. What do you think about it and have you talked about it?

Danna and I have amazing communication and we help each other for everything, for this type of situation. We know very well what happens, what each one does and we like to see how we enjoy what we do. Danna is a super happy person, who enjoys life and lives it in a beautiful ecstasy and that spreads to people, it spreads to me. For me, it’s being on the same page and that helps us a lot.

-At the festival Together in concert, you will open the show. How do you feel and what topics will you play this Saturday, August 13?

This concert is nostalgic for me, I am going to sing from the first song I released as a professional artist to my latest single called “Dementis”, which is a mega special song for me, because it marks a before and after. It is the first song of an album that I am already finishing, it is my first album as an artist and I am dedicating all the time in the world to make it perfect.

-At the concert, you will share the stage with other internationally renowned artists. What do you expect from this show?

There is a lot of talent with stars worldwide, for me it is an honor to be with them and it is also a great opportunity to meet the Peruvian public and be able to connect with them, see the looks of the people and sing. I think I’m going to open the festival, I’m going to be the first on stage and that makes me very nervous, but at the same time I like it because then I can see the whole show.

-What message would you like to give to your Peruvian fans?

Saturday, August 13, I want to see you there, I’ll wait for you. Let’s sing, have a good time together at the festival Together in concert, you can’t miss it because it’s really going to be something very nice, I hope to see you all there.

These are the artists that will participate in the 2022 edition of “Together in concert”. Photo: 3 Puntos Comunicaciones

Alex Hoyer is a 24-year-old singer-songwriter born in Los Angeles, California. Music runs through his veins, since his parents, the Venezuelan Néstor Daniel Hoyer and the Mexican Loly Hurtado, were members of the popular rock band Los Terrícolas.

At just 16 years old, he began uploading videos on YouTube and some time later he participated in “La voz México”; However, she did not pass the castings until the second season, in which she joined Ricky Martin’s team with the song “All of me”, by John Leyend.

Alex Hoyer confirmed his relationship with Danna Paola. PHOTO: Instagram Composition

The artist gained popularity in 2017 after joining Nickelodeon for the youth reality show “Kally’s mashup”. In December of the same year, he joined Axel Muñiz in Lunario, where they performed covers and released the song “Bonita”.