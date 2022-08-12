Friday, August 12, 2022
Deportivo Cali explodes: energetic protest for the non-sanction of Jarlan Barrera

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
Sports
National Athletic

Jarlan Barrera, excited about the title.

Jarlan Barrera, excited with the title.

The Caleño club complained when comparing the case with that of Teo Gutiérrez.

The Disciplinary Committee of the championship closed a new chapter of disagreements between Jarlan BarrierAtlético Nacional player, and the fans of the Junior from Barranquillaunleashing a controversy with the sports Cali.

Barrera was under investigation after the events that occurred at the time of being replaced in the match between Junior and Nacional, in the first leg of the Copa Colombia quarterfinals.

There were already two recent records of sanctions for public provocation: one, Theophilus Gutierrezfrom Deportivo Cali, who was accused of pointing out the shield of that shirt to the fans of Deportes Tolima, at the end of last year.

The other was Giovanni Moreno, an Atlético Nacional player, who gestured from one of the boxes at the El Campín stadium to fans of Millonarios who were insulting him.

Cali’s energetic complaint

Theo Gutierrez

Teo scored the winning goal from Cali.

Well, this Thursday, after knowing the bulletin of sanctions, Deportivo Cali reacted vehemently against the Committee for considering that there is “obvious disparity in disciplinary decisions.”

In an official statement, the Verdiblanco club expressed its position regarding the sanction that Teófilo Gutiérrez received at the time.

“The fact that our player showed his shirt crest to the stands was reported as a provocative gesture in the field commissioner’s report.”

Cali complains that at that time Teo was suspended for two dates in the League and a financial fine.

“Today a decision was published on similar conduct committed by a player from another team… in this case the decision was different,” says Cali.

The sugar team demands that there be equal conditions in the decisions that are made.

SPORTS

