However, there has been no confirmation from Broncano himself during the broadcast of ‘The Revolt’an installment in which the presenter Inés Hernand returned to the program recently proclaimed champion of the ninth edition of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ and the filmmaker Alex de la Iglesia was released in the format.

Álex de la Iglesia and the ‘classic questions’

Being one of the most acclaimed directors in the Spanish audiovisual industry, De la Iglesia had received several requests to attend as a guest. He did it for the first and only time during the ‘The Resistance‘. That was eight years ago, and since then he had never agreed again. Finally, taking advantage of the premiere of ‘1992’, his first series on Netflix, he accepted the proposal.

The man from Bilbao arrived completely blind, because as he admitted, he had never seen the program. In addition, he apologized to the man from Jaén for having taken so long to return. But he had his reasons. «I’m scared with the questions. “Don’t ask me about sex, it overwhelms me,” he asked the presenter, in relation to the classic question of ‘how much sex have you had in the last month?’









The comedian wanted to find out if the question or the sex itself bothered him, to which the guest claimed that his four daughters, aged between 6 and 22, watch the program. “Well, many people with children have come here and it hasn’t caused them any trauma,” Broncano said ironically.

Then the former director of the Film Academy asked that it not be a topic of conversation. «It’s not up to me, Alex. This is something that the Ministry of the Interior asks of me,” the presenter replied with his particular sense of humor.

When the time came for the ‘classic questions’, Broncano did not hesitate, “I don’t care about your daughters,” he argued with a laugh. The guest responded with the same. “For me, sex is like a high-risk sport because I’m a pile of fat in motion,” he joked, although, despite his reluctance, he ended up revealing that he has had about 20 relationships in the last month.