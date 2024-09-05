LThe Spanish national team confirmed its favouritism to retain the U-20 women’s world title, with a resounding 2-0 victory against Paraguay, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, which guarantees their presence in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Sonia Bermúdez’s team, who had already made a statement in their debut by beating the United States on the same stage, decided the match from the first half, with a double from Jone Amezaga.

The goals of Spain’s victory against Paraguay

The 1-0 came via aerial means, after 20 minutes. A great cross from the right by Julia Bartel found Amezaga free to head and beat Paraguayan goalkeeper Araceli Leguizamón.

Spain had just two touches to get their second goal of the match, in the 37th minute, when a very long pass from Silvia Lloris crossed all the Paraguayan lines and found Lucía Corrales on the left wing, who touched the ball into the six-yard box for Amezaga to increase the score.

Spain will remain in Cali to try to secure first place in Group C, when they face Morocco on Saturday (6pm).

Paraguay, which has three points thanks to its victory in its first match against Morocco, will face the United States on the same day and at the same time, at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium.

The first team in this group will play against one of the best third-placed teams (groups A, B or F). The second team will play against the team that finishes in the same position in group A, where Colombia is the leader with six points.

