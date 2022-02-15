Finally, the usual appointment with the GF VIP, led by Alfonso Signorini, after the stop of the week. The episode of February 14 is entirely dedicated to love in honor of Valentine’s Day. But not only that, the appointment kept the public anxiously waiting for the big one returnas a guest, of Alex Belli.

Source GF Vip study

But first the GF puts a comparison the actor and his partner Delia Duran. Belli and gieffina meet on the catwalk and he, after having listened once again to his partner who reiterates that he wants to leave him, says: “I came here to make you think. Where did the Delia I know go to? The elegant woman, all in one piece, the one who does not let herself be manipulated “.

But not only: “You’re questioning all that we are, did you really think they could send you positive messages about me in here? I accept, if you want to be alone, stay alone. But is everything else over? We talk about the freedom of being able to live love, we fought for this freedom “.

It does not end here and continues: “I love you Delia, we are building our life together. If you want to be alone do it, but where do you want to go? The thing that makes me happy is knowing that by being here you understand the effect of imprisonment. You are living the same world that I lived, losing the horizon ”.

Alfonso Signorini sfreeza Deliato give her way to replicate: “When we celebrated our love, there was something beyond a card. Why didn’t you come in here to tell me about this love you’re flaunting now. I have been reborn, I have strengthened myself, the fact that you continue to try, undeterred, to convince me, I don’t like it ”.

But Belli becomes more and more impatient and attacks: “You let it all go away for tweets? Do you realize what you are doing? Go back in there and live it all, you’re making a bad impression. But know that I can not resist more than this out here “.

But the host twists his finger in the sore and points out to Delia that Alex has abandoned the program for her and asks if she is willing to do the same. Delia replies: “For me, at this moment, my state of mind is more important.”