The PSG has become one of the big favorites to win the Champions in recent years. Since Qatar took over the power of the French club and put Nasser Al-Khelaifi as the visible head, ‘La Orejona’ has always been the main objective of each season. However, both in the first period with Ibraimovich as a star and the subsequent reconversion with Mbappe and Neymarthe team from the Parisian capital has not had much luck in Europe’s top competition.

Tonight PSG faces Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, being the only French team with chances to win the European title. And it is that Gallic football does not have a ‘good relationship’ with the European Cup, since there is only one French team that holds the title of winner.

Which French team has won the Champions League?

The Olympic Marseille It is the only Gallic team that has managed to lift ‘La Orejona’. This achievement, still unprecedented in the history of French football, took place in the 1992/93 season. More specifically the May 26, 1993 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin and against one of the legendary teams of the time: AC Milan. The Marseille club won the victory thanks to a solitary goal from basil boli in the 44th minute of the first half that will remain forever in the memory of the fans.

have already passed 29 years since Olympique de Marseille was crowned the best European team. Since then, bad luck has accompanied some French clubs that have not been able to repeat the feat. However, each year the list of French players who have won the Champions League in foreign teams is larger.

Champions League finals played by French teams

French football has almost always been a level below the Premier and LaLiga in terms of dominance in Europe. However, the neighboring country has been represented in the Champions League finals on several occasions.

Stade de Reims in 1955/56 and 1958/59

The first edition of the Champions of history took place between Stade de Reims and Real Madrid. A match that remained in the history of international football and where the white team won by four goals to three to the French. Two seasons later, what would later be defined as one of the most outstanding duels in international football was repeated again with the same result. Real Madrid took the European Cup to Spain, this time with a 2-0 on the scoreboard.

Saint Etienne in 1975/76

In 1976 they reached the Champions League final to face a Bayern Munich that they ended up defeated by the minimum. A very even final that finally fell on the side of the Germans.

Olympique de Marseille in 1990/91 and 1992/93

Before taking over ‘La Orejona’ in 1993, Olympique de Marseille had to accept a tough defeat against Red Star in the penalty shootout. Luckily, years later he was able to make amends against AC Milan with a triumph for history in which Basile Boli was the great protagonist.

AS Monaco in 2003/04

Monaco and its millionaire project at the beginning of the century allowed it to play in the Champions League final in the 2003-04 season. Without a doubt, one of the most unusual in recent years and which ended up taking the Jose Mourinho’s Porto with Deco as a rising star.

PSG in 2019/20

The PSG it was the last team to caress the Champions League. It was at the tseason 2019 – 20 against an ‘almighty’ Bayern passing through Europe like a steamroller. Neither Mbappé nor Neymar could prevent Coman’s goal, a former PSG player who deprived his former team of the long-awaited cup.