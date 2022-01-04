Alex Belli was one of the protagonists of this edition of Big Brother Vip. Flirting with Soleil Rises in the house he did talk for weeks until the epilogue with the disqualification for non-compliance with the anticovid rules. Today it is also the case Delia Duran which probably next week will enter the Cinecittà house as a new competitor, certainly creating havoc.

But despite Alex is no longer at home, he never misses an opportunity to talk. He did so thanks to tweets that appeared on his official profile where he criticized the reality’s choice to continue talking about him instead of focusing on the current protagonists.

Source: web

“Upholstery” and “AnsiaMan” by AcchiappaClip, who wonder why there are blocks on me… worry because there are no blocks on you and ask yourself 2 questions? – 🙂 “ – he wrote. Then with a second tweet he criticized the current GF protagonists defining them as beta and non-alpha men like him.

“The truth is that I only see Beta, Epsilon, Iota and Nu !!! But without an Alpha you are the Great Geriatric or Great washing dishes !! “

On the occasion of the end of the year, the actor had also shared a long video titled: “This is GF Vip ’21, artistic alchemy”. The protagonists of the clip are just Alex and Soleil in the salient moments of their journey in the reality show, from entering the house to the first hugs, up to the passionate kisses that they exchanged on several occasions.

Everything was obviously written before last night’s episode where Alex returned to the house for a confrontation with Alessandro Basciano. The meeting to tell the truth turned out to be very hard with Alfonso Signorini who repeatedly had to invite them to calm down. “You are a fool. You have to mind your own business, you don’t have to talk about my life anymore “ – so Alessandro Basciano blurted out against the actor.