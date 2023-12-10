Within the framework of the development plans that the Ministry of Sports has drawn up to promote young Colombian athletes from different disciplines, this entity, in alliance with the Colombian Olympic Committee and the Colombian Motorsports Federation, announced the creation of 'Colombia a Engine': a team that will actively participate in international motorsport competitions and will be made up only of outstanding young people in this sport.

The main objectives set by the entities mentioned above is take advantage of the hotbed of drivers that has been developing in recent years in national competitions and thus promote the recognition of Colombia as a leading country in Latin American motorsports.

With this announcement, it was also known that the first competition in which the team will be participating It will be in the next 24 Hours of Mexico event, which will take place on December 12 and 13 at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack in Mexico City.

The young Colombian drivers chosen by the Colombia a Motor organization to represent the country in said competition are Juan Felipe Pedrazachampion of the Mexican Formula 4 of 2022; Lucas Medinadriver of the French Saintelóc team in the European Regional Formula; Nikolai Fondrinirunner-up of the 3 hours of Bogotá in 2022, and Marco Andres Vargasrunner-up 6 Horas de Yahuarcocha in 2017.

We seek to project these pilots to international competitions so that they show the great talent of our country

Regarding the creation of the team and its participation in the 24 hours of Mexico, Francisco Soto, president of Fedeautos, stated at a press conference: “We are excited to share with these young talents an initiative like this that is directly related to the objectives from us and the Ministry of Sports. We seek to project these pilots to international competitions so that they show the great talent of our country and, in turn, open doors and possibilities for those who come on the path to compete abroad.”

EL TIEMPO spoke with Juan Felipe Pedraza, one of the four drivers who will make up the first Colombian Motor Team, about what it means for him to be part of this unprecedented initiative in Colombian motorsport.

The pilot is already in Mexico along with the entire team crew finalizing the details for his participation in the 24 Hours of Mexico See also US sports compact: What you missed in the NHL and NBA that night Photo: Press – Colombia a Motor

“I am very happy, Colombia a Motor is a project that is promoted by the main national motorsport entities and that opens the doors to all young talents like us to compete abroad. It is a project that has been developed in recent months with a lot of effort and dedication and we are very happy with today's first result.”explained the pilot.

Added Pedraza, “the crew of which I am part will do a great job and we are going for first place. For me it is very exciting to return to Mexico and to this track in particular, where I was crowned F4 champion of that country a few years ago, and which I know very well. I know I can give my best in it.”

The Colombian team is already in Mexican territory, where they were last December 6 and 7 at the Puebla racetrack carrying out the first tests prior to the main event of the 24 Hours of Mexico at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack in the City of Mexico.

JUAN ANDRÉS SERRANO SÁNCHEZ.

School of Multimedia Journalism EL TIEMPO