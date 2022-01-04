Six days after his twin Grichka, Igor Bogdanoff also died of covid. The two, 72, formed a famous French TV couple by hosting the popular science fiction show ‘Temps X’ (1979-1987). Both had been hospitalized on December 15 in the intensive care unit of the Georges-Pompidou hospital, after contracting Covid. According to the French press, the twins were not vaccinated.

“In peace and love, surrounded by children and family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on January 3, 2020”, announced the family through his agent, without mentioning the cause of death.

Born in France, descendants of the Austrian aristocracy, the eccentric Bogdanov twins were both science graduates. Talented and histrionic, the brothers appeared dressed in silver astronaut suits on the popular TV show often criticized by scientific researchers.

After the success of ‘Temps X’ Grichka and Igor had become popular science celebrities and also popular faces due to their cosmetic surgery which they always denied.

Graduates in physics and mathematics, in the 2000s some of their scientific articles were contested by the academic community, so much so that in France there was talk of ‘Bogdanov affair’. In recent years, the brothers had helped spread a number of conspiracy theories on the internet.