Nothing is missing for him miss Universe and Alessia Rovegno already has everything ready to represent us in the international contest. Prior to this, the organizer of Miss Peru, Jessica Newton, revealed the majestic typical costume that the beauty queen will wear on the catwalk. This dress, which would represent the sunrise, was made by the Peruvian designer and stylist Beto Pinedo.

“Dawn. Ready to live your dream, Alessia Rovegno” wrote Jessica Newton in the publication and showed this outfit.