Spain, like the rest of the world, is going through a crisis due to inflationwhich has prompted the Government of that country and, in particular, the Council of Ministers, to approve a series of measures.

As he has said President Pedro Sanchez, “Given the persistence of inflation, especially in food products”were approved to benefit the population.

As far as is known, They will enter into force on January 1 and will last for six months.. The one that drew the most attention was the elimination of VAT on food; We tell you in which cases it applies and what were the other most commented measures.

The main announcements of Pedro Sánchez

VAT reduction

This reduction is from 4% to 0% for all staple foods (bread, flour, milk, cheese, eggs, fruits, vegetables, legumes, potatoes and cereals) and from 10% to 5% for oil and paste.

Financial assistance

An aid of 200 euros will be delivered to 4.2 million families who have annual incomes of up to 27,000 euros. To claim them, the beneficiaries will have to provide the Tax Agency with an account number.

Public transport

Subscriptions for Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia trains remain free during 2023.

In addition, aid for public and interurban transport is extended by 30% to all the autonomous communities on the condition that local and regional governments complement it by 20%, to achieve a total reduction of 50%.

leases

To prevent those who run out of leasing contract between January 1 and June 30, and wish to renew it, a very high canon is set for them, the Government establishes that the extension must be made under the same previous conditions.

In addition, the update of the annual price of the contract may not exceed 2%.

Minimum Vital Income

Lastly, among what Sánchez said, it is worth noting that the 15% increase in the Minimum Vital Income is maintained and non-contributory pensions.

“The Minimum Vital Income is a benefit aimed at preventing the risk of poverty and social exclusion of people who live alone or are integrated into a coexistence unit and lack basic economic resources to cover their basic needs”, establishes the Ministry of Inclusion , Social Security and Migrations of Spain.

This ranges from around 533 euros to 1,181.93, depending on how the family settles.

