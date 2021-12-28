Alessandro Basciano has just entered the house of the Big Brother VIP, the boy has already upset the balance especially among women. The former face of Men and Women seems to be disputed between Sophie Codegoni, Soleil Sorge and Jessica Selassié.

A few weeks after its entry into the Cinecittà house, the boy was struck by a serious bereavement. At Christmas he was contacted by the authors who gave him the opportunity to talk to his mother who explained that his grandfather didn’t make it.

Upon receiving the news, Alessandro Basciano was shaken, but shortly after he spoke with the roommates and told how his grandfather died.

What did he have? Raga the fact is that he already had a disease. I’m more sorry for my grandmother, they’ve been together since they were kids. In fact, now they made me talk to my mother and she is terribly ill, I understood it on the phone. He told me to take it easy here, but I understand. They told me now, but it happened yesterday afternoon. What can I do? Unfortunately, as Carmen says, I couldn’t do much outside. The fact is that sooner or later it would have happened, he was not at all well so he left.

Alessandro Basciano made it known that the man was in a facility and had not seen him for a year due to Covid-19, he then concluded: