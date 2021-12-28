Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC surprisingly messed up in the English Premier League. At Leicester City, the German soccer coach’s club lost 1-0 (0-0) on Tuesday evening and after 19 games are already six points behind the sovereign leaders Manchester City. For Liverpool it was the second defeat of the season.

The Reds missed the best opportunities in the first half after the corona-related break on Boxing Day. Star striker Mohamed Salah failed after a quarter of an hour with a penalty kick against the outstanding Leicster goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and only hit the crossbar in the margin. Schmeichel also thwarted the Egyptian’s next chance brilliantly (33rd minute).

Annual financial statements without hits

The hosts’ lead was all the more surprising: three minutes after being substituted on, the former Leipzig Ademola Lookman hit the near corner to make it 1-0 (59th minute). The Klopp-Elf didn’t manage to build up pressure afterwards and remained without a hit at the end of the year for the first time this season.

Tottenham Hotspur remains unbeaten in the seventh league match under coach Antonio Conte, but did not get more than 1: 1 (1: 1) at Southampton FC despite being outnumbered in the entire second half. Harry Kane scored for the table sixth with a penalty to equalize (41.). James Ward-Prowse gave the hosts the lead (25th). Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu saw a second yellow card in the 39th minute.

West Ham United stormed past Spurs 4-1 (2-1) at Watford FC to fifth, but have already played two more games.