Alessandro Basciano after a bickering with Sophie Codegoni is at risk of disqualification: this is what he has done

This night Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni they quarreled again. The two seem to be unable to live a period of serenity and in the night, during the Saturday night party, chaos broke out.

In particular, Alessandro Basciano called mad a Sophie Codegoni that you then packed the competitor’s suitcases by chasing him out of the room.

Sophie was letting off steam with Soleil Sorge when Alessandro Basciano arrived without a microphone so a voice was heard from the director: “You must wear the microphone. Do you want to be disqualified?“. Without even thinking about it, he replied: “Yup“. And on the other side you hear: “Perfect“.

Sophie Codegoni let go of her emotions and let off steam with Soleil Sorge. The former tronista of Men and Women has a lot of perplexity and was disappointed by the words of her boyfriend: