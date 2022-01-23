Alessandro Basciano after a bickering with Sophie Codegoni is at risk of disqualification: this is what he has done
This night Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni they quarreled again. The two seem to be unable to live a period of serenity and in the night, during the Saturday night party, chaos broke out.
In particular, Alessandro Basciano called mad a Sophie Codegoni that you then packed the competitor’s suitcases by chasing him out of the room.
Sophie was letting off steam with Soleil Sorge when Alessandro Basciano arrived without a microphone so a voice was heard from the director: “You must wear the microphone. Do you want to be disqualified?“. Without even thinking about it, he replied: “Yup“. And on the other side you hear: “Perfect“.
Sophie Codegoni let go of her emotions and let off steam with Soleil Sorge. The former tronista of Men and Women has a lot of perplexity and was disappointed by the words of her boyfriend:
I opened up in all possible ways. I told him about those important things, I was truly trusting and open. I swear to my mom that I told him: ‘let’s get out of here together’ because I would. Judge me every day, I’m sick for what reason? Tonight out of nowhere he says to me: ‘Go fuck * bad * but what the fuck do you want? Get out of your balls * ‘. It must make me feel bad every other day … I opened up. Each time… the sequence is always like this. I open up and they treat me like shit, always like that. When I decide to put my fears aside, they treat me very badly.
#Alessandro #Basciano #risk #disqualification #Curler
Leave a Reply