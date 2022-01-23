Sebastien Loeb he is one of the legends of world rally and car racing, and we certainly do not find out today. But with the victory in the 2022 Monte Carlo Rally, the timeless Alsatian, at the age of 47, sent all his rivals to take a review of history. And he put the model in a good light Ford Puma, with a sparkling seasonal debut.

However, prior to this notable recent success, Loeb has linked its name to the Citroën brand and the PSA group, now included in the large automobile multinational called Stellantis. The French brand has produced three cars for him bearing his name, and his sister DS has added another. The name of the nine-time WRC world champion has ended up on the Citroën C4 of 2006-7, on the C2 of the same period, on the C4 of 2009 and on the DS3 Racing from 2012. Not bad for a collaboration relationship that lasted well over 15 consecutive years, and which only stopped at the end of 2018.

The 2006 Citroën C4 by LoebCompared to the base car, it was available in a limited edition list with 17-inch wheels and with only two color choices (red and black). The supermini C2 ‘by Loeb’ was launched from the same series, with 16-inch alloy wheels, a 125 bhp 1.6 petrol quattro and the same color combinations. The changes remained purely cosmetic also for the subsequent editions of the cars dedicated to the French rally.

There is also another car that does not bear the name of Loeb, but is linked to the Alsatian for the jointly developed sporting history. This is the Peugeot 208 T16 Pikes Peak with which the ace won the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, signing a record time of 8: 13.878 in 2013. The record remained undefeated until 2018, when Romain Dumas signed a time of less than eight minutes with the Volkswagen ID R.