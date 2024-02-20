Michael Alessandrini changes his story after a year in front of the Gup: this is why he killed his best friend

A new twist on the crime of Pierpaolo Panzieri, the boy who lost his life at the hands of his friend Michael Alessandrini. The accused appeared before the Pesaro Gup and confessed the truth after a year.

He had told about mystical reasons, of his God Yahweh who had ordered him to put an end to his friend's life because he was a sinner. Delusions and meaningless words. He was the envoy of his Lord and had to punish three people at his behest, the first was his friend Pierpaolo. Then, the story of an alleged person cheating with a girl, with whom he had a relationship and with whom Panzieri was dating behind his back. A story which, however, has never been confirmed. Now, a year later, another truth has emerged.

Before the Pesaro Gup, Giacomo Gasparini, Michael Alessandrini confessed to having committed the crime because he was in love of his “best friend”. So that evening, during a dinner at Pierpaolo's house, he would have come forward and been rejected. At that moment, according to him, he would have anger took over. The accused ended Panzieri's life with 23 stab wounds. He had been carrying the murder weapon with him for days, as the lawyers explained, ever since he was robbed in Milan.

The words of Michael Alessandrini's lawyers

The lawyers defending Alessandrini have declared that after the confession, the accusation could be dropped premeditation. Because that evening, their client would have acted impetuously after a romantic rejection. Therefore a crime of passion.

In our opinion, this means that the aggravating circumstances no longer exist and having already submitted an application for the abbreviated procedure, we expect the hearing to take place with this formula. It was a spur of the moment thing.

On the evening of the crime, the two friends were having dinner together. Alessandrini attacked Panzieri with 23 stab wounds and then fled in his parents' car. He has been stopped in Romania and brought back to Italy, where he is currently detained.