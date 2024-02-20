CapitalOne is buying Discover credit cards

A new merger shakes the world of credit cards. The US banking giant Capital One will acquire Discover, a financial services company, for approximately $35.3 billion. The equity agreement will provide that the shareholders of Discover will receive 1.0192 shares Capital One for each action Discovera 26.6% premium to the closing price of Discover on Fridays.

The acquisition of Discoverhe writes The Sun 24 Hourswill help “build a payments network that can compete with the largest payment networks and companies,” Capital One founder and CEO said in a statement. Richard Fairbank. Once the deal is concluded, the shareholders of Capital One will own approximately 60% of the combined company, while shareholders of Discover they will hold approximately 40%.

Discover is one of the major credit card networks in the United States, but is smaller than the top three: Visa, MasterCard And American Express. Second Capital OneIf approved, the deal is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025.