Every Wednesday gossip magazines hit the newsstands, and all of this week's have something in common. Scoop. Alejandro Sanz celebrates his birthday with Mónica Cruz, his new dream, title Hello! Other headline: Alejandro Sanz and Mónica Cruz, the Christmas couple, has on its first page Readings. Alejandro Sanz and Mónica Cruz, surprise couplealso states Week. Alejandro Sanz and Mónica Cruz The couple of the year! The magazine advertises on its front page Ten minuteswhich adds: “The singer and the actress have been together since the summer and plan to spend New Year's Eve at his farm in Extremadura.”

They all have another thing in common, next to the headlines the same photo appears: the singer and the performer in an image taken during the party for Alejandro Sanz's 55th birthday. A great celebration that took place last December 19 at the Barceló Theater in Madrid, which for one night became a kind of Moulin Rouge. In fact, that photo is one of the images of the carousel that the artist himself shared from his party in your Instagram account —in which he has accumulated 7.4 million followers—, although a third person appeared in it, the bullfighter José María Manzanares, who the magazines have chosen to leave out of the cut. “For friends, for the years, for life and for every second that makes us happy,” wrote the interpreter of Stomping hard, Heart broke, And if it were her either My favorite person along with the series of photographs in which he was seen with friends such as Manuel Carrasco, Malú or Niña Pastori, and also with his two eldest children. Mónica Cruz, who has not shared any moment of that night on her networks, is also in another of the group photos.

For now, Alejandro Sanz (Madrid, 55 years old) and Mónica Cruz (Alcobendas, 46 years old) remain silent and have not spoken publicly about the romance that the magazines announce, although it is true that both tend to be especially discreet when it comes to to talk about their partners. The interest in their possible relationship is such that even the paparazzi followed the interior of a car earlier this week. parking to the actress's sister, Oscar winner Penélope Cruz, to ask her about it. But she, who rarely speaks in public about her husband Javier Bardem or her two children, is clear that she is not going to do so now about her sister's love life.

Last June, the artist ended a relationship of more than three years with the Cuban artist Rachel Valdés, news that was known a few days after the Madrid singer spoke openly on his social networks about the emotional slump he was going through. although he did not relate it to his sentimental situation. “I'm not well. I don't know if this helps, but I want to say it. I'm sad and tired. In case anyone else believes that it must always be a sea breeze or a firework on a summer night. I'm working to make it go away… I'll get to the stage and something inside will tell me what to do. But sometimes I don't even want to be there. Literally. Just to be honest. To avoid entering into the useless noise. I know there are people who feel this way. If it helps, I feel the same way,” he wrote last May on his social networks.

Mónica Cruz, upon her arrival at Alejandro Sanz's birthday party, on December 19 at the Barceló Theater in Madrid. Europa Press Entertainment (Europa Press via Getty Images)

According to what the magazines now publish, Sanz and Cruz began to see each other more often last summer (Hello! He already claimed last week that they had seen each other on the Cantabrian coast and that “they maintain a very special friendship”), something of which there is no graphic document. Both also coincided last November in Seville, when the Andalusian capital became the world capital of Latin music with the celebration of the Latin Grammys. Mónica Cruz would have attended, they say, one of the concerts on Alejandro Sanz's tour, #The tour, which has ended this month of December. “There have been 100 concerts. Beautiful, ugly, strange things have happened to each one. I say personally. But, the truth is that in each of those concerts I have healed. Thanks to each of the people who have accompanied me. I will never forget this tour. I have learned so much… especially that there is no way to bare the soul in each song,” the singer wrote on December 16 on his X account. This Christmas they would have shared a few days at the artist's farm in Jarandilla de la Vega ( Cáceres), and the magazines also agree that close friends of both have assured that they are “very excited.”

Mónica Cruz's last known partner is the one she had with actor Alex González in 2010, with whom she broke up at the end of the following year. Like Alejandro Sanz, she has experienced several media courtships, such as the relationship she had with Miguel Ángel Muñoz, with whom she began dating in 2002, during the recording of the series A step forward that made them rise to fame. Her relationship ended in 2004, and after becoming a single mother in 2013, to a girl named Antonella, Cruz transformed the tattoo on her left wrist: she went from saying MAM (Miguel Ángel Muñoz's initials) to saying Mom.