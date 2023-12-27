Transport bonus 2024, who is entitled to it, requirements and how to activate it

The transport bonus 2024 it will be available to a smaller range of citizens. In fact, the assignment criterion will no longer be based on income but onISEEeven if the amount for the purchase of a monthly subscription (also valid for several months) or annual will always remain 60 euros. The 2024 transport bonus will in fact be paid within the card dedicated to youintended for families with ISEE less than 15 thousand euros. The benefit is also used for the purchase of food and basic necessities such as fuel.

The transport bonus 2024 it must be used to purchase a subscription within the calendar month of issue but can also begin to be valid in a subsequent period. Just log in to the portal www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it through SPID or CIE (electronic identity card) and indicate the Tax ID code of the beneficiary. A parent can perform the procedure for a dependent minor child. You must also specify the transport service provider from which you will purchase the season ticket.

Last month on click day on December 1st the funds sold out in practically an hour and a half. From 8am to 9.40am, 138,172 vouchers were issued.

