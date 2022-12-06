Ruby Berrocal, journalist’s ex-partner Alexander Guerrero, She established herself as one of the best-known vedettes of the local show during the 90s. Over the years, the artist lost popularity and put aside the feathers and sequins that accompanied her in her best times.

Next, discover what she studied thanks to her earnings as a star and what she currently does.

Rubí Berrocal was a vedette in the 90s. Photo: Facebook/Lima Vedettes

Who is Rubí Berrocal?

Ruby Berrocal She was a famous vedette during the 90s. The national artist gained popularity due to the dance shows she offered in nightclubs in the capital. Over time, she was also invited to participate in TV and became a frequent figure on the small screen.

What relationship did you have with Alejandro Guerrero?

Although the name of Ruby Berrocal was already known within the medium, it was not until 1998 that the now exvedette starred in dozens of headlines, after publicly denouncing the journalist Alexander Guerrero. She revealed that she had had a daughter with him.

Alejandro Guerrero is the father of Rubí Berrocal’s daughter. Photo: The Republic archive

After that, Berrocal began a legal battle against the communicator so that he recognizes his little girl and gives her the corresponding pension. “Perhaps I will win the lawsuit against Alejandro or lose, or I don’t know, or Alejandro over time changes his mind and wants to take her and she wants to leave ”, expressed at the time.

Finally, after several years of struggle, Rubí emerged victorious from the trial and managed to get Guerrero to give the girl his last name, as well as a monthly pension for her.

Rubí Berrocal and his legal career

After the controversy experienced, Ruby Berrocal She left behind the ostentatious sequined outfits and decided to take a new direction for her life. In this way, he began to study Law, from which he later graduated.

Rubí Berrocal studied Law. Photo: The Popular

In 2013, she reappeared on television to announce that she would be a dancer again, as she wanted to raise money to start her own law firm. Despite this, the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic affected her economy and she had to leave the profession that cost her so much effort.

“I am going through a difficult situation. I also have quite a serious health problem. I have quite aggressive myopia. The pandemic came, this situation came, and the work as a lawyer decreased a lot ”, counted.

What is Rubí Berrocal currently doing?

In the month of August, Magaly Medina presented an explicit report in which she reveals what is the new occupation of Ruby Berrocal after putting aside her career as a lawyer.

The former vedette was encouraged to open her onlyfans a few months ago, but things did not turn out as expected, and now he prefers to upload a variety of risqué photos through social networks.

What has become of the life of Alejandro Guerrero?

The popular journalist was dean of the Faculty of Communication Sciences of the Technological University of Peru (UTP) for a long time. His appearances on television have been few.

Recently, he appeared on Jorge Benavides’ comedy show as part of a sketch. She has been one of the great figures of Pan American Television and to him we owe his reports on the Peruvian jungle.